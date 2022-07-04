IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.80.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $215.05 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

