iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 17.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,332 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

