iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 569,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.32. 1,807,332 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.56.

