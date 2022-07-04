iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 102,498 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,069 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.