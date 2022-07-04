iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,365,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

