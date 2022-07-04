iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Trimmed by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 315,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

