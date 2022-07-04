iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

