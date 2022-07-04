iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,103,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.17. 499,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.