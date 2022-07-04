Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

