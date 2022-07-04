Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,772.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $160,200 in the last 90 days. 32.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,022. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

