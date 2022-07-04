James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5,963.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 430,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 423,386 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,584. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

