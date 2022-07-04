James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.23. 77,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,962. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

