James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000.

IEF traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.24. 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,583. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

