James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.24% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,455.4% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,384,355.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

