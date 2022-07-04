James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in ASML by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,373,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $26.05 on Monday, reaching $449.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,215. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $443.45 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

