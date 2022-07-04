James Investment Research Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Generac by 35.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Generac by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Generac by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.