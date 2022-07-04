James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,942 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 461,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,017. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.