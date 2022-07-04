James Investment Research Inc. Sells 6,502 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

