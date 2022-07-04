James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $616.70. 21,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,525. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

