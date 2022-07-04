Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$44.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$35.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.53. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.