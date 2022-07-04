JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,517,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 8,657,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,725.7 days.

OTCMKTS JPSTF remained flat at $$7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised JAPAN POST BANK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

