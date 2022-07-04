JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,520,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 16,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.95. 401,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,141,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

