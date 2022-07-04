Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $127.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $166.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.