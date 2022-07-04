Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades National Grid (LON:NG) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,070 ($13.13) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,060 ($13.00).

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.97) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,072 ($13.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 33.76 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.46%.

In related news, insider Tony Wood purchased 2,000 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,229 ($15.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,580 ($30,155.81).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

