Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of JFIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. 59,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,602.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jiayin Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jiayin Group worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

