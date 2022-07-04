Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 145210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.70 ($0.43).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The firm has a market cap of £36.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.00.

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

