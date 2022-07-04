JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €31.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €38.21 ($40.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.26. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($143.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of -8.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

