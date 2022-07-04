JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 190

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

