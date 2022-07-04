JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.48) to GBX 2,190 ($26.87) in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,037.50.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

