JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £505.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1,946.67. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 112.18 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.