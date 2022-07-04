JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $62.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

