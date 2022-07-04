Kalata (KALA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $649.00

Kalata (KALA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Kalata has a market cap of $49,984.12 and approximately $649.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00149886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00082316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015391 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

