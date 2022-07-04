Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $150.49 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.09 or 0.99977693 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 793,457,835 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.