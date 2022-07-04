Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.10.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,006. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,241,104.22. Also, Director David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,167 shares of company stock worth $1,505,523.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

