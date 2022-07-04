Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,127,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,580,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.