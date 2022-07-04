Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 402,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,542. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $196,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

