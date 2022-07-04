Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Trading Down 7.2%

Kew Media Group Inc. (TSE:KEW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 68,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 84,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99. The firm has a market cap of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64.
Kew Media Group Company Profile (TSE:KEW)
