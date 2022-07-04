KeyCorp Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.89. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

