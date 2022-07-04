KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.