Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Kforce makes up about 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kforce by 167.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $62.08. 3,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

