Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,145,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 3,402,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.2 days.
KCDMF remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.