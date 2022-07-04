KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 6.2% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

KKR traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.73. 221,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

