KOK 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.49 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. KOK has a market cap of $63.88 million and $10.49 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

