Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Up 1.8%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

