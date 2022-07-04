Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Up 1.8%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIROY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.