Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.
OTC:NKOSF opened at 0.31 on Thursday. Labrador Gold has a 12-month low of 0.25 and a 12-month high of 1.36.
About Labrador Gold (Get Rating)
