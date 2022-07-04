Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

OTC:NKOSF opened at 0.31 on Thursday. Labrador Gold has a 12-month low of 0.25 and a 12-month high of 1.36.

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

