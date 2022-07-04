LABS Group Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,539.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $7,539.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00153766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00806993 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083964 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016131 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.