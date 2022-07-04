Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,232 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after buying an additional 516,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after buying an additional 500,607 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $119.19 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $102.14 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

