Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €365.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €365.00 ($388.30) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($374.47) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($340.43) price objective on Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LIN traded down €2.35 ($2.50) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €271.60 ($288.94). 789,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €285.47. Linde has a 12 month low of €239.45 ($254.73) and a 12 month high of €315.35 ($335.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

