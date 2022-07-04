Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ) Trading Up 1.9%

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (TSE:LIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.25. Approximately 106,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 117,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.25.
About Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ)
