loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 1,148,223 shares worth $2,172,745.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDI stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $464.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

